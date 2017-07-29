Audit uncovers overpayments by state DOH

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is urging the state Department of Health to adjust its review and oversight systems after more than $16 million in questionable payments were found during a recent audit.

The investigation showed that numerous medical coverage cases were paid through the state's Medicaid program when they should have been filed through federal Medicare. Efforts are underway to recover some of those payments.

Another $3 million in savings were identified through cost cutting measures.