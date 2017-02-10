Auto Show highlights new models and high tech amenities

As sales of new cars hit a record high in 2016, local auto enthusiasts have been flocking to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center since Thursday for an annual ritual.

The Buffalo Auto Show is highlighting new models from most major manufacturers. It's a chance for people to check out Maseratis, Ferraris and Corvettes. If these models are a bit out of your price range, there about 270 other vehicles on display.

Ever wonder how cool it would be to have a car with a seat that offers massages? Or perhaps you're looking for a vehicle with built-in WiFi. Event sponsors said car buffs will find models that feature unique amenities.

The Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association sponsors the popular winter event. The association estimates that one in every four or five people who attend the auto show purchase a vehicle within two months.

Local resident Mark Medakovich won't be buying new wheels quite that soon.

"Actually, we're looking for a new car in the next year-and-a-half, so we came to check it out," he told WBFO. "I came with my young son to see which ones he likes."

Car sales in the U.S. last year reached an all-time high of 17.55 million cars and trucks sold, according to AutoData.

The Buffalo Auto show attracts a large diversity of people of all ages, including families and people who work in the industry.

Steve Endres of North Tonawanda is a frequent attendee.

“I like to see the new models each year, where the price changes from year-to-year," he said. "I used to be a car dealer myself, and I like to see how the technology changes each year. It’s pretty interesting.”

Association President Paul Stasiak said buying a vehicle can be a complicated task.

“I think it requires more education on the consumer’s behalf," he said, adding that show exhibitors are

experts. "The consumer doesn't understand the technology like the industry does.

The show opened on Thursday and continues through Sunday. Convention center officials have estimated that more than 50,000 people are expected to attend during the four-day run.