One of former President Barack Obama’s environmental victories was getting automakers to agree to much higher fuel efficiency standards back in 2011. In his last days in office, his administration worked to finalize those standards through 2025. That came as a bit of a shock to carmakers who had expected a chance to revisit the rules. Now, they’re asking the brand-new Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for a redo.
Automakers ask EPA for a chance to revisit strict fuel mileage rules
By JaeRan Kim • 10 hours ago