Baker Victory Services opens Moore For Kids home in Lackawanna

Baker Victory Services and Our of Lady of Victory Homes of Charity are celebrating the formal opening of a new home in Lackawanna, made possible by a million-dollar gift by a Western New York family.

The new 3,100-square-foot building features two three-bedroom units, one two-bedroom unit and a a family therapy area.

Therese Scofidio, chief executive officer of Baker Victory Services, says it will be used to house families who need a place to stay while a child is receiving care at its residential facility. It will also serve young people displaced in emergency foster care situations.

"Off times, we'll have only one or two beds but we may have a sibling group of three or four. It would allow for them to stay here," Scofidio said. "We have older teens, 16, 17 and 18-years old where this would be more appropriate for them to stay, because then we could team them life skills, transitional skills, everything they need to move on to their next step.

The house was build utilizing a $1 million gift from Robert and Kristi Moore. The Moore family was present for the dedication. Mr. Moore explained that after they visited the campus two years ago, they were inspired by their Christian faith to donate and make the safe haven possible.

"Already they've got needs beyond what they've got here. They're starting to see the value," he said. "Unfortunately, the house will be used more than it needs to be and that's what I think is really sad. But that it's here, maybe it gives them hope and a loving environment so they can change their lives going forward."

Last year, Baker Victory Services assisted more than 4,000 children and families dealing with mental, emotional or other at-risk challenges.

The sign greeting visitors to the new Moore For Kids Family Home features a copy of a painting created by one of the Moore children. Mr. Moore was asked if his young sons has a better understanding of the impact their parents' foundation is making.

"I think it gives them an appreciation for what they have, and appreciated a lot more, that it's God's grace that we're able to do this," he said. "I think it helps give them a very grounded perspective in what's really important in life."