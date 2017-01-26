Bandits players read to kids for Buffalo Library contest launch

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library kicked off their community-wide Winter Reading Challenge today. Buffalo Bandits forwards Mitch Jones and Ryan Benesch read stories to young students to promote the initiative.

“They’ve been great, the kids have been enjoying hearing them read to them, as well as participate in some of the entertaining songs and activities that we’ve got going on,” Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski said.

The Winter Reading Challenge encourages readers of all ages to read books and log short reviews onto the Buffalo Library website for a chance to win a Winter Reading prize.

Benesch spoke about the importance of athletes being positive role models for children.

“We have kind of an obligation to make sure that kids are doing the right thing, and reading obviously is one of them. We like to promote the positive stuff in life, and any chance we can, that’s what we’re going to do,” Benesch said.

Jones talked about some of his favorite children’s books.

“Harry Potter, I read all the Harry Potter books. I was always reading, though, I had a lot of the – I think The Hardy Boys I remember pretty well – but yeah, I’ve continued reading into my adult life and it’s good to get kids out and get them reading.”

The contest extends through March 17. Winners will be selected at each of the 37 Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries.