Bankrupt Alfred Angelo announces plan to fill bridal orders

By 20 minutes ago

Bridal store chain Alfred Angelo is back in court Thursday morning.

The company, with a location in Tonawanda, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14. As a result, all Alfred Angelo stores, corporate offices and wholesale offices closed.

Those who had a dress on order or have other concerns, the company has come with a plan of action, according to the New York Attorney General's Office:

  • For dresses that are completely paid for and are in a local store, Alfred Angelo will open the store and give the bride her dress.
  • If the dress is in transit from China or California, the company will try to match the dresses to the brides and get them delivered.
  • If the customer has paid in full but the dress has not gone into production, their claim will get priority in the bankruptcy after the bankruptcy trustee and employees up to a maximum of $2,800.
  • Some consumers may be able to receive credit on the charge card used to make the purchase.

The company website advises anyone wanting to be contacted regarding order status to send an email to alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. Include the order number, the name as it appears on the purchase order and the location of the purchase.

The company said it will post additional information regarding the status of pending orders on its website as it becomes available.

Complaints also may be filed online with the AG's Office.

