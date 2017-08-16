Baptist Manor re-opens with $7.2M in renovations

A renovated affordable housing complex for seniors has opened in Buffalo.

More than $7 million worth of upgrades were recently completed at the 127-unit Baptist Manor Apartments, a 40-year-old building that state officials say was in need of modernization. The state kicked in $6.9 million of the $7.2 million price tag for the work.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the re-opening of the Linwood Avenue housing complex on Tuesday. He said the 15-story facility will not only give local seniors a roof over their heads, but also access to the services they need to live independently.

He said the work is part of a broader effort to preserve and improve tens of thousands of affordable housing units around the state. Residents pay either the Basic Section 326 rent or 30 percent of their adjusted monthly income, whichever is greater.

Improvements to Baptist Manor included more accessible facilities, renovated kitchens and bathrooms.