Bare bicyclists ride for road awareness

We’ve heard of organizations like GoBike helping Buffalo progress in terms of alternative transportation. What about nearly naked bike rides?

Last night’s Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride 2017 included barley clothed participants taking a 12 mile trip around the city of Buffalo. The goal? Bringing awareness to oil addiction and car culture, while highlighting the vulnerability of cyclists on the road. Event Organizer Alex Smith said there is a growing bike culture in Buffalo.

“I do feel like Buffalo is doing a pretty good job with the help of GoBike and other people working for better access on the streets for cyclists and pedestrians,” said Alex. “All the new bike lanes have really been a huge help. There’s been so many new cyclists biking every day and we can see it all the time in Buffalo.”

This was the event’s third year in a row in Buffalo.

Alex said meeting new riders each year is a pleasure.

“It’s actually been a very positive experience,” said Alex. “Usually on the ride we have a lot of bonding happening. Everyone who comes is very friendly and welcoming. It ends up being a really nice community by the end of the ride.”

Alex said part of the “as bare as you dare” idea of the ride is to promote confidence in their self-image.

“There’s a body positivity message,” said Alex. “We really believe that everybody is totally worth viewing and worth adding value to it. No matter what color or shape you are.”

Alex said she is happy with the way the event has progressed over the years.

“We usually have a pretty good response from the community,” said Alex. “Either people show up and cheers us on from the sidelines of the street or we got applause later on our Facebook page. Our main purpose is so that people in cars will be able to see us finally on the street. Sometimes cyclists don’t get the space that they need. It ends up being kind of a hostile and dangerous situation.”