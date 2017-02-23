Batavia man charged with endangering blind children in his care

A Batavia man has been arrested for harassing and endangering three children in his care at the New York State School for the Blind.

The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs says 57-year-old Kenneth Darch is charged with five counts - three misdemeanors and two violations - after he allegedly struck two of the children on an outing and used abusive language against them. Darch also is alleged to have taunted all three by directing their bus driver to take them to a local jail, with the threat of incarceration.

“This case came to light because a conscientious employee witnessed the alleged abuse and reported it," said Justice Center Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning. "We are grateful to those who step up and call out workers who choose to taunt and threaten children instead of doing their jobs, like this defendant is alleged to have done.”

Darch is a Recreation Therapist at the State Education Department-run school for the blind and has been placed on administrative leave. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Wednesday and is scheduled to reappear in court March 7.