Beauts' transgender trailblazer says this is last season

Harrison Browne, the Buffalo Beauts' transgender trailblazer, plans to end his playing career after this season in the National Women’s Hockey League.

Browne plans to pursue a career in sports business and will serve on the NWHL’s Board of Advisors, lending his insight and experience on matters of inclusion.

“Harrison is leaving quite a legacy from his two years in our league,” said NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan. “He is a pioneer for transgender rights and has been a great hockey player at every level of the game. He is going to be missed, but it’s gratifying to know that Brownie is remaining a part of the NWHL family.”

Browne and the Beauts have an Isobel Cup semifinal game on Friday against the New York Riveters at Barnabas Health Hockey House. The winner of that game advances to the Isobel Cup Final on Sunday at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

In a statement, Browne said it was after much thought and consideration that he decided it was time to move on.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my association with the league as an advisor," Browne said. “I am extremely proud and honored to be ending my career as a member of the Buffalo Beauts family. I feel indebted to my coaches (Ric Seiling, Craig Muni and Shelley Looney) and the skill set and level of expertise that they reinforced within me as player, my teammates who have unconditionally accepted me and become some of my lifelong friends, and the world-class staff behind the scenes who made every game and practice run with ease and efficiency."

Browne also thanked all the fans who have cheered on the team and said Buffalo "will be sorely missed."