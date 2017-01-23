Beer and wine may be coming to theaters

The list of refreshments available at local movie theaters may be expanded soon.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports on Gov. Cuomo's plan to help theaters and producers.

As part of his new budget Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to allow beer and wine sales in movie theaters.

"I think for movie theaters generally it's an excellent idea," said

Thomas Eoannou, owner of the North Park Theater, in Buffalo.

Eoannou says movie theaters have a thin margin and a lot of single-screen theaters have been closing.



"This provides an additional revenue source, so I think it's great for the industry," Eoannou said.

Lynn Kinsella, owner of the Aurora Theater, in East Aurora, also views the plan as a positive. Kinsella says the extra revenue would help cover the cost of converting to digital projection and increases in the minimum wage. And she says film distributors get a majority of ticket sales.



"So we rely very heavily upon our concession sales in order to make ends meet," Kinsella said.

Cuomo's plan includes incentives for movie theaters to sell local products - which Kinsella also supports.



"[We] would love the opportunity to help support our partners in the New York state area who are producing some great wines and beer," Kinsella said.



Eoannou agrees that helping other New York businesses makes sense. The plan still requires the legislature's approval and changes to the state's liquor law.