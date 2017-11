On this week's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about Tuesday night's 5-4 overtime loss in Pittsburgh, the lack of offense from the team's defensemen, and Dave Andreychuk's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Listen to this week's episode of WBFO's Behind The Bench

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.