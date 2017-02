On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe discusses Tuesday's come-from-behind overtime win over the San Jose Sharks and a strong effort by goalie Robin Lehner in last weekend's shutout victory over Ottawa. Also, a look at the tight playoff picture and the role Tyler Ennis has played since returning from injury.

Listen to this week's episode of WBFO's Behind The Bench

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.