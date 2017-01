On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about Tuesday's win over the New York Rangers, which came on the heels of a losing stretch that has the team mired in last place. Also, a look at star forward Jack Eichel's recent locker room outburst and a local native who just scored his first NHL goal.

