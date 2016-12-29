Behind the Bench: Kane is able but O'Reilly is ailing

The Buffalo Sabres snapped a winless skid earlier this week and prepare to face a division archrival to close out 2016. However, they've lost the services of Ryan O'Reilly, who is out following a medical emergency. Meanwhile, the World Junior Hockey tournament is happening across the border, and there's a Western New York connection. Bill Hoppe has more in this week's edition of Behind the Bench:

