On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about the upcoming March 1 NHL trade deadline and whether star forward Evander Kane could be dealt to another team. If not Kane, which other Sabres might other teams be interested in (Dmitry Kulikov? Cody Franson?) and what would GM Tim Murray want in return?

Listen to this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.