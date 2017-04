On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about concerns over forward Kyle Okposo's seemingly serious illness, reaction to the NHL's decision to not participate in the 2018 Olympics, a couple of players who made their Sabre debuts, and this week's games, which included an embarrassing loss to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Listen to this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.