On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about the team's current run, which has them back in the hunt for a playoff spot, and whether Anders Nilsson should be the Sabres' primary netminder in the second half of the season.

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.