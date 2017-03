On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, the NHL trade deadline comes and goes with, surprisingly, no moves made by the Buffalo Sabres' front office. Reporter Bill Hoppe talks about what happened and how the team's recent run of bad losses has essentially taken them out of playoff contention.

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.