On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about the team's need to establish an identity down the stretch, with the playoffs out of reach, and the growing pains that come with developing a young superstar.

Listen to this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench

