On this week's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe discusses Tuesday's miserable loss to the Montreal Canadiens and looks ahead at what to expect in a busy month of February as the team looks to make a playoff push in the season's second half.

Listen to this week's episode of WBFO's Behind The Bench

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.