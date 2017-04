On the season finale of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about General Manager Tim Murray's end-of-season press conference and lingering uncertainty over the future of head coach Dan Bylsma. Also, what does Murray need to do in the offseason to get the team back to the playoffs, after a sixth consecutive season on the golf course?

Listen to the season finale of WBFO's Behind The Bench

You can read Bill Hoppe's work at his Buffalo Hockey Beat blog. Follow him on Twitter at @BillHoppeNHL.