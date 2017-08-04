The best way to find a job might be to move

People looking for work in today's American labor market aren't necessarily finding jobs in the same cities they live in. President Trump said in his interview with the Wall Street Journal last month (the full transcript was published by Politico) that people are going to have start moving to where the jobs are if they want to find work. Heather Long wrote a piece for the Washington Post saying that the president is right. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talked to her about the economic and cultural factors stopping people from relocating, and how America's lack of mobility impacts the labor market.