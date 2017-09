With the off-season departures of several significant contributors, the Buffalo Bills appear to be tearing away at a faulty foundation while selling the hope of building a better future. But all is not lost heading into Sunday's season opener. Analyst Matt Sabuda says the re-building Bills are stronger at this point than Sunday's opponent, the New York Jets, a team that has a large lead in their race to the bottom.

Analyst Matt Sabuda discusses the Buffalo Bills on WBFO's Beyond the Playbook.