Buffalo Bills officials say rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman gives them their best chance to beat the Chargers on Sunday and revive their fading playoff hopes. Analyst Matt Sabuda, however, sees a longer view. The decision to bench starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is more about sifting through personnel to find the building blocks for a team that could eventually contend for a championship. The success of that chosen path remains to be seen.

Analyst Matt Sabuda discusses the Buffalo Bills during WBFO's Beyond the Playbook.