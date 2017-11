The history of the Buffalo Bills is scattered with poor seasons. Twice, in 1968 and 1971, the Bills managed to win just one game, but those teams did not sink as low as what fans have seen in recent weeks. According to analyst Matt Sabuda, before yesterday, the Bills had never surrendered 47 or more points in consecutive weeks. A tough schedule only adds to a gloomy forecast for the rest of the season.

Analyst Matt Sabuda discusses the Bills' 54-24 loss to the Chargers during WBFO's Beyond the Playbook.