Few losses in the 45 seasons of Buffalo Bills football at New Era Field were more lopsided than Sunday's 47-10 drubbing administered by the New Orleans Saints. As analyst Matt Sabuda points out, the loss doesn't end the Bills hopes for the playoffs, but their inability to compete should serve as a stark reminder that the organization is a long way from fielding a true championship contender.

Analyst Matt Sabuda discusses the Buffalo Bills during WBFO's Beyond the Playbook.