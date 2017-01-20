Bicycling lanes to be expanded on East Side

Are you a biking enthusiast who is looking for a safer. more expansive network of trails?

Planners in Buffalo’s City Hall have given the green light to a project that will add new bike lanes on Buffalo’s East Side and connect neighborhoods to the growing Larkin District.

The city's Department of Public Works presented its master plan this week to connect existing bike lanes.

“Were looking to continue the bicycle lanes that were already installed on Fillmore Avenue, north of William, up to Seneca street to connect with the Larkin Area and other bicycle facilities that are already in that area," City Engineer Michael Finn told WBFO in a recent City Hall interview following the Planning Board meeting.

He noted that some people have been pushing for extensive bike lanes for quite some time.

“There’s actually a demand city-wide for connecting all of our bicycle facilities. One of the big outcomes that came from the completion of the bicycle facility master plan was we wanted to build a complete network so all bicyclists would have good routes to travel all throughout the city.”

The Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board also approved the plan, suggesting that the width of lanes for vehicles be reduced to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Finn noted that safety is one of the top priorities as the city continues efforts to become more bicycle-friendly.

“This stretch has a detail where were going under a viaduct, a railroad viaduct, where we will have some striping to make that safer for bicyclist," he said.

Work on the expanded bike trail is expected to get underway between May and September.