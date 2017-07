JPMorgan Chase announced today a $200 billion commitment to financing clean energy. On top of that, divisions across the firm, from retail to real estate, are working to switch all Chase properties around the world to 100 percent renewable power by the year 2020. That’s more than 5,000 properties in some 60 countries. Here’s why the biggest bank in the country is betting big on wind and solar.

