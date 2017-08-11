Big Buffalo Bills shakeup: Watkins traded

Bills fans learned some stunning news shortly before 1 p.m. The Buffalo Bills traded one of the team's biggest stars, Sammy Watkins, to the Los Angeles Rams in return for cornerback EJ Gaines.

The Bills also dealt a sixth round pick in next year's draft to Los Angeles in return for a second round pick. In a second trade, the Bills sent cornerback Ronald Darby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third round pick next year.

The trade ends a tumultuous three seasons for Watkins in Buffalo. He was a first round pick for the Bills in 2014. But then Bills GM Doug Whaley traded away the Bills first round pick in 2015 to grab Watkins.

While showing glimpses of his great talent during his time here, Watkins was injury plagued. He missed half of the 20-16 season dealing with a broken foot. Last night, Watkins caught the first three passes thrown his way in what we now know was his last game as a Bill.