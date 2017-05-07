Bike riders create awareness of Tour de Cure

The American Diabetes Association's annual fundraising bike ride -- the Tour de Cure -- is coming up early next month. Saturday, association members teamed up with riders from the group Reddy Bikeshare to promote the event.

They traveled -- on bicycles, of course -- around the area distributing information about the Tour de Cure, scheduled for June 3rd.

Alex Murrello, the Diabetes Association Western New York director, said the tour is open to people of all ages, including kids.

"We get quite a few campers from 8 to 18 who participate in the tour," Murrello said. "We have family friendly routes."

The Tour de Cure raises funds for diabetes research, education and advocacy.