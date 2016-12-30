The protest against Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino is now posted on a digital billboard located along the Kensington Expressway. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked to the woman who organized a GoFundMe page to buy the billboard.

East Aurora raised money to put up an anti-Paladino billboard on the 33.

“And it’s in his colors that he used to go for Governor, so that should make it even more recognizable,” said Rachel Miller of East Aurora. She’s with Stronger Together Western New York -- an organization that fights injustice.

When Paladino's harsh remarks about the Obama's sparked fury, Miller set up a GoFundMe page to raise enough dollars to purchase a billboard ad. Paladino has been known for using billboards to mock others. Miller decided it was time to ‘turn-the tables’ on him.

“I’ve gotten a ton of negative responses, but for every negative response I’ve received 50 positive, because I’m not trying to hurt people, all I’m doing, as part of a group effort, bringing attention to something that needs attention brought to it,” explained Miller. “I see silly comments that my friends were sending me that people put up that this was a liberal conspiracy and that the government paid for this and that their tax dollars paid for this.”

Miller raised a little more than $2,500 to post the digital billboard on outbound 33 near ECMC. The billboard will be up for the next nine days.

“My focus is on getting the word out there, improving Buffalo’s image and helping with Buffalo Public Schools – that’s really what is key here,” Miller remarked.

The billboard calls for Paladino to be removed from the city school board and contains the number for the State Education Department.

“And it says that Buffalo deserves better, which is a true statement,” said Miller.

Miller told WBFO the remainder of funding not used for the billboard will be given to Buffalo schools to buy supplies for the return of students to the classroom next Tuesday after their holiday break.

"The remaining money can go to them to make a difference and they can have an improved Tuesday, so we’ve got a couple of hundred dollars. They can get some new supplies. It’s not a ton of money, but it helps out. Those people who are complaining on message board would do better to make donations if they’re so concerned with what I’m doing,” Miller noted.