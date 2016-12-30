Billboard calls for Paladino to be removed

The protest against Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino is now posted on a digital billboard located along the Kensington Expressway.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked to the woman who organized a GoFundMe page to buy the billboard.   

Image of the billboard on the outbound Kensington Express in Buffalo.
Credit Photo from Rachel Miller's GoFundMe page

“And it’s in his colors that he used to go for Governor, so that should make it even more recognizable,” said Rachel Miller of East Aurora. She’s with Stronger Together Western New York -- an organization that fights injustice. 

When Paladino's harsh remarks about the Obama's sparked fury, Miller set up a GoFundMe page to raise enough dollars to purchase a billboard ad.  Paladino has been known for using billboards to mock others.  Miller decided it was time to ‘turn-the tables’ on him.

This billboard was purchased by Paladino back in 2013 near the 190 in downtown Buffalo.
Credit WBFO News file photo by Eileen Buckley

“I’ve gotten a ton of negative responses, but for every negative response I’ve received 50 positive, because I’m not trying to hurt people, all I’m doing, as part of a group effort, bringing attention to something that needs attention brought to it,” explained Miller. “I see silly comments that my friends were sending me that people put up that this was a liberal conspiracy and that the government paid for this and that their tax dollars paid for this.”

Miller raised a little more than $2,500 to post the digital billboard on outbound 33 near ECMC. The billboard will be up for the next nine days.   

“My focus is on getting the word out there, improving Buffalo’s image and helping with Buffalo Public Schools – that’s really what is key here,” Miller remarked. 

The billboard calls for Paladino to be removed from the city school board and contains the number for the State Education Department.

“And it says that Buffalo deserves better, which is a true statement,” said Miller.

Miller told WBFO the remainder of funding not used for the billboard will be given to Buffalo schools to buy supplies for the return of students to the classroom next Tuesday after their holiday break. 

"The remaining money can go to them to make a difference and they can have an improved Tuesday, so we’ve got a couple of hundred dollars. They can get some new supplies. It’s not a ton of money, but it helps out. Those people who are complaining on message board would do better to make donations if they’re so concerned with what I’m doing,” Miller noted.

Tags: 
Carl Paladino
Rachel Miller
GoFundMe
Stronger Together WNY

Related Content

Protesters accuse Paladino of racism & bullying

By 6 hours ago
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

A diverse crowd gathered in downtown Buffalo Thursday calling for Carl Paladino to resign.  WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says protesters are calling Paladino a bully and a man who is setting a bad example for the children he was elected to serve.   

School Board demands Paladino's resignation

By & WBFO Staff Dec 29, 2016
Jonny Moran / WBFO News

The Buffalo School Board has called for Carl Paladino's resignation following disparaging comments he made about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. 

Mayor Brown says Paladino should go

By Dec 29, 2016
Chris Caya WBFO News

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wants to see community leaders need to find ways to bring people together. But Brown said Carl Paladino's "terrible comments" about the President and First Lady hurt members of the community. 

At Niagara Square rally, BPTO urges "Paladino needs to go"

By Dec 29, 2016
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization rallied in Niagara Square Thursday morning to urge the city's School Board and New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to proceed with the ouster of  Carl Paladino.

School board resolution calls for Paladino to resign

By Dec 29, 2016
WBFO News file photo

The Buffalo School Board is expected to vote on a resolution Thursday that will call for the ouster of board member Carl Paladino. A special session will be held at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall. 