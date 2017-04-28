Bills draft LSU CB White with first pick

The Buffalo Bills traded down in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, sending the 10th overall pick to Kansas City for their 27th pick, plus a third round choice this year and a first round pick next year.

Buffalo used that pick to select Louisiana State University cornerback Tre'Davious White, who the Bills hope can replace Stephon Gilmore, who left the Bills for the Patriots in free agency. Bills head coach Sean McDermott called White "a solid person" and "a solid football player" who is expected to be able to compete for a job right away.

"He’s versatile - he plays inside, he plays outside, he’s also a returner in terms of the special teams value – so we feel good about it," said McDermott.

McDermott said he also felt good about the character of White off the field.

"Wearing number 18, what that means at that school, a four-year starter, Valedictorian – I believe two-time Valedictorian in high school – that doesn’t happen every day and in particular at the corner position," he said. "That was definitely factored in, but then you go to the skill set on the field and you’re talking about a versatile player. I feel good about it."

White also was complementary of McDermott.

"He’s a defensive-minded guy and that’s what I’m looking forward to the most, just to get in and get coached hard and get coached well," said White. "I feel like with the type of guy I am, I can fit in that locker room great. They already have an LSU guy in the locker room in Kyle Williams that I know is an LSU legend. I feel like if I take the mindset in, just go in and try to earn the respect of your vets and guys that are already on the team, you’re going to be in the right spot and you’re going to be great."

Buffalo passed up the chance to draft two quarterbacks who went in the first round. Patrick Mahomes went to the Chiefs with the pick they acquired from the Bills, and Cleveland traded up to 12 to pick Deshaun Watson.

The second and third rounds of the draft start Friday at 7 p.m. Buffalo will have three picks in those rounds.