Bills hire Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as head coach

The Buffalo Bills have found a permanent replacement for Rex Ryan. Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott will take up the role of Head Coach.

McDermott's hire was announced Wednesday afternoon on the team's Twitter page. He will be the 20th head coach in team history.

The Pennsylvania native graduated from the College of William and Mary, where he played football. He went on to join the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles in 1998 filling multiple coaching roles.

McDermott joined the Carolina Panthers in January 2011 as defensive coordinator.