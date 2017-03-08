Bills keep Taylor, add Tolbert and re-sign Schmidt

The Buffalo Bills ended speculation about their immediate plans for the quarterback position, announcing they have retained Tyrod Taylor by restructuring his contract. It was the first of a few moves announced by the pro football team Wednesday.

Matt Sabuda, WBFO's "Beyond the Playbook" correspondent, says the Bills made the right choice in a very limited market.

"Given the options that are available out there, they didn't really have a whole lot of other choices," Sabuda said.

Taylor's future with the Bills was a question mark heading into the off-season. With a new head coach in place, some questioned whether there would be a change in direction at quarterback.

But Sabuda believes Taylor may find himself in a new culture under Sean McDermott that lets him develop and perhaps thrive.

"I'd like to think that Taylor's excited to work with a guy like McDermott, especially moving on from someone line Rex Ryan who really ran the antiquated ground-and-pound scheme that virtually no one in the league believes is a recipe for success any longer," he said. "Giving Taylor another shot, I think, makes sense."

Terms of Taylor's restructured contract were not disclosed.

The Bills also announced Wednesday they have signed running back Mike Tolbert, who played with the Carolina Panthers since 2012. The signing reunites Tolbert with McDermott, who was an assistant coach with the Panthers before coming to Buffalo.

The team also re-signed punter Colton Schmidt, who was released the previous day along with kicker Dan Carpenter.