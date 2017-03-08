Bills keep Taylor, add Tolbert and re-sign Schmidt

By Michael Mroziak 16 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills ended speculation about their immediate plans for the quarterback position, announcing they have retained Tyrod Taylor by restructuring his contract. It was the first of a few moves announced by the pro football team Wednesday. 

Matt Sabuda, WBFO's "Beyond the Playbook" correspondent, says the Bills made the right choice in a very limited market.

Tyrod Taylor will return to New Era Field as the Buffalo Bills quarterback. The team announced Wednesday they've retained him under a restructured contract.
Credit WBFO file photo

"Given the options that are available out there, they didn't really have a whole lot of other choices," Sabuda said.

Taylor's future with the Bills was a question mark heading into the off-season. With a new head coach in place, some questioned whether there would be a change in direction at quarterback. 

But Sabuda believes Taylor may find himself in a new culture under Sean McDermott that lets him develop and perhaps thrive.

"I'd like to think that Taylor's excited to work with a guy like McDermott, especially moving on from someone line Rex Ryan who really ran the antiquated ground-and-pound scheme that virtually no one in the league believes is a recipe for success any longer," he said. "Giving Taylor another shot, I think, makes sense."

Terms of Taylor's restructured contract were not disclosed.

The Bills also announced Wednesday they have signed running back Mike Tolbert, who played with the Carolina Panthers since 2012.  The signing reunites Tolbert with McDermott, who was an assistant coach with the Panthers before coming to Buffalo. 

The team also re-signed punter Colton Schmidt, who was released the previous day along with kicker Dan Carpenter.

Tags: 
Buffalo Bills

Related Content

Beyond the Playbook: Bills facing calls for more change

By Jay Moran Dec 30, 2016

It appeared most Buffalo Bills fans were in favor of dismissing head coach Rex Ryan. That move, analyst Matt Sabuda points out, did little to satisfy the team's followers who are calling for more change in an organization that has failed to make the playoffs for 17 consecutive seasons.


Buffalo Bills formally introduce new head coach Sean McDermott

By Michael Mroziak Jan 13, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Two days after announcing via social media they had hired their new head coach, the Buffalo Bills formally introduced Sean McDermott at One Bills Drive.


Beyond The Playbook: Discipline, game management strengths of new Bills coach

By Omar Fetouh Jan 12, 2017
Twitter

The Buffalo Bills will formally introduce their new head coach on Friday. Sean McDermott comes to Buffalo after six years as defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. Bills analyst Matt Sabuda weighs in on the hire on a special edition of WBFO's Beyond The Playbook.