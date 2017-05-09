Bills name Brandon Beane new general manager

The Buffalo Bills have named former Carolina Panthers executive Brandon Beane to be the team's new general manager.

Beane has spent the past 19 years with the Panthers organization. He was assistant general manager for the last two seasons and director of football operations from 2008 to 2014. New Bills head coach Sean McDermott also came to Buffalo from Carolina.

Beane replaces Doug Whaley, who was fired on May 1 after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. He is the 13th general manager in Bills history.

“During our search for a new General Manager, Brandon stood out to Kim and I as he embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization. Brandon has excelled in a variety of roles for a Panthers team that has consistently competed at a high-level in this league. We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club moving forward. We also believe his vision for the Buffalo Bills combined with his detailed approach will help build a foundation for sustained success. We are pleased to welcome Brandon and his family to Buffalo,” said Bills owner and CEO Terry Pegula, in a statement.

Beane will be formally introduced at a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m.