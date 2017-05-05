Biotech company's growth includes new jobs

A local biotech company continues growing, thanks in part to the state's Startup New York program.

YFS Pharma will be investing $2.6 million in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility on Cayuga Road, in Cheektowaga. And in exchange the state is going to provide $500,000 in tax credits. Company Executive Chairman, Dr. Satish Sharma says, Y-F-S plans to increase its 18 person workforce by hiring 28 new employees.

"These will be highly skilled jobs where there will be jobs in the scientific area, in the lab research area, as well as people who will be involved in the manufacturing of the health care applications," Sharma said.



Established in 2013, the You First Services Group of Companies is developing multiple technologies in oral health care, medical equipment sterilization, and infection control. Sharma says, the vision of YFS is to be a world-class research and development company.