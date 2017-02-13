Bisons adding metal detectors to security measures for home games

The Buffalo Bisons will join the ranks of the Sabres and Bills when they utilize metal detectors at home games, beginning this spring. The minor league baseball club announced updated security measures Monday, less than two months before their scheduled home opener.

Fans arriving at Coca Cola Field will be required to walk through the metal detectors. The team's public relations director, Brad Bisbing, told WBFO that the machines are portable and, thus, will be moved as needed, depending on the anticipated size of the crowd for a given home game.

"We'll have more security personnel than ever before at the ballpark gates during the peak hours, when fans are coming in," Bisbing said.

The team will permit limited quantities of bottled water and sandwiches, per person. Diaper bags and collapsible strollers will also be permitted. Kids need not worry, they can also bring their baseball gloves and their hopes of catching a foul ball.

Weapons are among the more obvious items not allowed inside the ballpark. Neither are selfie sticks and Bisbing says objects that could affect the action on the field are also banned.

"We don't want anything that could interfere with the game, laser pointers or artificial noise makers, things that could affect the game in a negative way," he said. "The players are trying to play the game in a fair manner."

The full list of items that can and cannot be brought into the ballpark may be found at this link.

The Bisons' scheduled International League home opener is Thursday, April 6.