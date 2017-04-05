Bisons postpone season opener until weekend

By Michael Mroziak 5 minutes ago

Local baseball fans will need to wait a couple extra days for the Buffalo Bisons' season-opening home game. The International League club announced Wednesday that in anticipation of the weather expected Thursday and Friday, they will move their games against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the weekend.

The Bisons were to host their first game of the 2017 season on Thursday afternoon at Coca Cola Field. The weather forecast, though, calls for certain rainfall during the scheduled game time. The forecast for Friday projects a mix of rain and snow.

The Bisons have moved their home opener against the RailRiders to Saturday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The two teams will then play a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 12:35 p.m. The doubleheader will be a single-admission price. 

Coca Cola Field, as seen from inside Pettibones Grille in February.
Credit WBFO file photo

“It’s never an easy decision to postpone Opening Day, but the consistent forecast for an extended period of substantial rain and snow prevents us from guaranteeing a safe playing environment for our players as well as an enjoyable experience for our great fans, said Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons in a prepared statement released by the team. “Postponing these two games today gives us the ability to provide our fans, our team and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders the most notice to prepare for the start of another exciting season of baseball at Coca-Cola Field on Saturday, April 8.”

Tags: 
buffalo bisons

Related Content

Bisons offer tease of 2017 season with "What's New" preview

By Michael Mroziak Mar 24, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

In less than two weeks, weather permitting, the sounds of baseball will be back in downtown Buffalo. So, too, will some new tastes and sights. The Buffalo Bisons will play their 30th season in Coca Cola Field this year. On Thursday, they hosted their annual preseason "What's New at the Ballpark" presentation at Pettibones Grille inside the stadium.


New book celebrates Buffalo and WNY baseball history in pictures

By Michael Mroziak Mar 20, 2017
courtesy Arcadia Publishing

A newly-published book, Baseball in Buffalo, offers images of "America's Pastime" as it was played in Buffalo and Western New York since the mid-1800s.


Bisons adding metal detectors to security measures for home games

By Michael Mroziak Feb 13, 2017
WBFO file photo

The Buffalo Bisons will join the ranks of the Sabres and Bills when they utilize metal detectors at home games, beginning this spring. The minor league baseball club announced updated security measures Monday, less than two months before their scheduled home opener.

Bisons introduce new manager Bobby Meacham

By Nov 30, 2016
WBFO's Mike Desmond

The Buffalo Bisons have a new manager and he is not an unfamiliar figure. The club also made history with the hiring.