Bisons postpone season opener until weekend

Local baseball fans will need to wait a couple extra days for the Buffalo Bisons' season-opening home game. The International League club announced Wednesday that in anticipation of the weather expected Thursday and Friday, they will move their games against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the weekend.

The Bisons were to host their first game of the 2017 season on Thursday afternoon at Coca Cola Field. The weather forecast, though, calls for certain rainfall during the scheduled game time. The forecast for Friday projects a mix of rain and snow.

The Bisons have moved their home opener against the RailRiders to Saturday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The two teams will then play a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 12:35 p.m. The doubleheader will be a single-admission price.

“It’s never an easy decision to postpone Opening Day, but the consistent forecast for an extended period of substantial rain and snow prevents us from guaranteeing a safe playing environment for our players as well as an enjoyable experience for our great fans, said Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons in a prepared statement released by the team. “Postponing these two games today gives us the ability to provide our fans, our team and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders the most notice to prepare for the start of another exciting season of baseball at Coca-Cola Field on Saturday, April 8.”