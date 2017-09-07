Blame Hurricane Harvey for higher gas prices

Gas prices have risen 27 cents a gallon in just the past week and there is no real relief in sight, especially with Hurricane Irma making landfall.

That is the word from the AAA, which reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.66.

"The New York State average is up to 2.82 a gallon," said Lindsay Hawkins, communications specialist for the AAA of Western and Central New York. "Last week it was only at $2.45, so that's a 27 cent increase in just a week."

Hurricane Harvey is to blame.

"It shuttered about 27 percent of the United States processing capacity," she said. "So more than a quarter of our refining capacity was shut down by Hurricane Harvey."

Hawkins said refineries are in the process of restarting and about 10 percent of the Gulf Coast refining capabilities are back on line. However, there is uncertainty with Irma headed toward Florida.

"Right now it's all eyes on Irma to see where gas prices are going to go," said Hawkins. "So we're hoping by mid-next week, we're hoping for some stabilization."