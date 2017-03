We all know the power music can have over us. A certain melody or a song can instantly transport us to another place and time and have a real effect on our mood. Buffalo blues musician Patti Parks had an idea several years ago to harness music’s transformative power to help people who face severe challenges. WBFO Blues host Pat Feldballe spoke with Parks about blues music therapy.

WBFO Blues Host Pat Feldballe speaking with Patti Parks about blues therapy