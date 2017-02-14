BNMC sees explosive growth

In recent years - the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has become "the place to be" for entrepreneurs and new companies.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports on the many new businesses that have set up shop on the BNMC.

In just three years, the number of businesses on the Medical Campus increased 300%.



"Going in to 2013 we had about 40 companies that were located here in the Innovation Center. And at the close of 2016 we're supporting a little over 120 companies across the Medical Campus," said Vic Nole, the BNMC's Director of Business Development.

Nole says, they're not all involved in healthcare or life sciences either. There's a diverse mix of companies.



"We've got quite a bit of technology, we've got a little bit of manufacturing. We have some social impact entrepreneurs," Nole said.

There's even some retail and a few artists. Nole says the strategy is to have an open door and bring in anyone who has an interest in starting or growing a business. The state recently designated the BNMC's Innovation Center as a certified business incubator.



"So in the Innovation Center we've really been successful in creating a self-contained little ecosystem. And then our intent is to get them scaling to a point where we can transplant them in to the community and they can continue to grow and create new jobs for Buffalo," Nole said.

The state recently awarded the BNMC $625,000 to expand its business development program.