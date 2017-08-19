Board of Education begins application process for Paladino seat

The Buffalo Board of Education is officially looking for Carl Paladino's replacement as Park District representative.

Paladino was removed from the board Thursday by State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia for sharing details of closed executive sessions.

Even though he plans to appeal his removal in court, the School Board is already soliciting applications.

Those interested in the seat must be a legal resident of Buffalo for three years and a Park District resident for at least one year.

Applications, which should include a cover letter and resume, are due in the board offices by 4pm on Friday, September 1.

Interviews will then be scheduled with the appointment of Paladino's replacement coming after that.