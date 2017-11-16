Boil Water Advisory in effect for Niagara Falls

The Niagara Falls Board is advising residents in the city of Niagara Falls to boil their water before using, after a water line ruptured allowing dirty water to enter the system.

Residents affected are in the area between Main Street and Pine Avenue to 10th Street and Pine Avenue, including the Niagara Towers and Spallino Towers.

On Wednesday, the Board said a section of the water system had to be temporarily shut down and was without water pressure due to "an unexpected water main break."

"When water mains lose pressure, it increases the risk of untreated water and possible harmful microbes entering your water supply," the Board said. "Harmful microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems."

The Board said the water main will be isolated and repairs made "as quickly as possible." Then the system will be "flushed and samples taken to confirm satisfactory water quality."

The Board expects the boil water advisory to be in effect for the next couple days. It advised water brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.