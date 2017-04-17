Bollywood dance studio teaches storytelling through motion

  • Gaitre Devi, in the red shirt, teaches Bollywood dance at her Kenmore Avenue studio
Take a look at any guide to starting a business and you’re likely to find, first among the recommended steps, to research your market and then formulate a business plan. But some entrepreneurs find success without a plan and instead follow their hearts, use their smarts, and catch a trend. WBFO’s Arts and Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett visited with a local performance artist who did just that, opening a studio in Buffalo for a cinematic style of dance that’s gaining enormous popularity worldwide.


