Border patrol nabs two criminal suspects

The US Customs and Border Protection officers nabbed a couple of criminal suspects last night.

Thirty-one year old Annasto Bryan was arrested at the Rainbow Bridge. Bryan is wanted in Florida as a suspect in a murder case. He is facing extradition back to Osceola County.

At the Peace Bridge, 26-year-old Todd Corron was identified during a primary inspection. He is wanted for questioning in connection with a stabbing incident in Dewitt, New York.

Corron is now in the custody of Dewitt police and could be facing attempted murder charges.