Born Learning Trail promotes literacy

A campaign to help improve literacy among children is coming to Buffalo.

The United Way is promoting "productive communication" between children and their parents through an initiative titled the Born Learning Trail. There are 750 trails across the United States, but this is New York’s first multilingual one focusing on English, Spanish, and Burmese.

Director of Education for United of Buffalo and Erie County Melodie Baker says third grade proficiency report cards show Buffalo children need more engagement with literacy at a young age.

"We want kids to get ready for Kindergarten," Baker said.

The ultimate goal, said Baker, is improving reading scores.

Plus, the immigrant population is growing in Buffalo, the Burmese in particular. Baker said the Born Learning Trail will assist immigrant children improve their literacy skills.