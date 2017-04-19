Borrello makes bid for Chautauqua County Executive

Legislator George Borrello (R-Hanover) is running for Chautauqua County Executive. An official announcement is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Current County Executive Vince Horrigan announced during his State of the County Address in February that he is not seeking another term. That left the race open to new faces taking the helm.

Horrigan appointed Borrello chair of his Regional Solutions Commission, which was created in 2016 to look at ways to consolidate government services and save taxpayers money. A Republican like Horrigan, Borrello has represented the Town of Hanover as legislator since 2010.

As County Executive, Borrello says he will continue to downsize government and work to promote business growth and tourism. He also wants to continue cleaning up local waterways and blighted properties.

Chautauqua County currently operates under a $270 million budget and has nearly 82,000 registered voters. The county sways slightly Democratic, but more than 19,500 registered voters are unaffiliated with any major party, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

The Chautauqua County Democratic Committee is seeking candidates for county executive and legislators, who are up for election this November. An endorsement meeting is scheduled for May 19.