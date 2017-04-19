Borrello makes bid for Chautauqua County Executive

By Marian Hetherly 48 minutes ago

Legislator George Borrello (R-Hanover) is running for Chautauqua County Executive. An official announcement is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

George Borrello, Town of Hanover legislator since 2010, is running for Chautauqua County Executive.
Credit Borrello for County Executive

Current County Executive Vince Horrigan announced during his State of the County Address in February that he is not seeking another term. That left the race open to new faces taking the helm.

Horrigan appointed Borrello chair of his Regional Solutions Commission, which was created in 2016 to look at ways to consolidate government services and save taxpayers money. A Republican like Horrigan, Borrello has represented the Town of Hanover as legislator since 2010.

As County Executive, Borrello says he will continue to downsize government and work to promote business growth and tourism. He also wants to continue cleaning up local waterways and blighted properties.

Chautauqua County currently operates under a $270 million budget and has nearly 82,000 registered voters. The county sways slightly Democratic, but more than 19,500 registered voters are unaffiliated with any major party, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

The Chautauqua County Democratic Committee is seeking candidates for county executive and legislators, who are up for election this November. An endorsement meeting is scheduled for May 19.

Tags: 
Chautauqua County
Hanover
George Borrello

Related Content

Chautauqua County Executive decides not to run again

By WBFO Staff Feb 23, 2017
Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County Executive Vince Horrigan delivered his final State of the County on Wednesday, ending his presentation with the announcement that he will not seek re-election.