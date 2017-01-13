Botanical Gardens reopening restored greenhouse, aquatic and Asian gardens

By Michael Mroziak 53 minutes ago
  • A large waterfall sits inside one of the greenhouses that now feature an aquatic and Asian garden. That section of the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is reopening after an 18-month renovation.
  • Standing on the bridge, Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens president and CEO David Swarts leads a formal dedication ceremony Friday morning.
  • A portion of the pond inside the aquatic garden portion of the new exhibits inside the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
  • Various ginger and bamboo species are among the plants growing in the Asian garden.
  • A tea house within the new Asian garden.
  • More of the plants growing within the Asian Garden inside the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
  • A Buddha statue sits among the plants within the Asian Garden.
  • Another view of the waterfall within Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
A project more than a year in the making will be officially opened to the public over the holiday weekend at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. A restored greenhouse space within the complex is home to a new aquatic garden and Asian garden.


Water began flowing from a redesigned waterfall at the conclusion of a formal dedication ceremony. Guests got their first look at the updated attractions within the restored House 2 and House 3 of the Botanical Gardens complex. 

Inside House 2 is an aquatic garden featuring a pond stocked with koi and various plants native to southeastern Asia. The Asian garden adjacent to it includes the waterfall, numerous species of bamboo, ginger, orchids and bonsai, statues of Buddha, a tea house and an archway. 

"The idea is to create an environment that contains exotic and unique plants, plants that we've never had in the conservatory before, and an opportunity for the public to enjoy this experience with nature at the same time that they're experiencing all of the other aesthetic features that are in the facility," said Botanical Gardens president and CEO David Swarts. 

The new displays will be available for public viewing beginning Saturday, January 14. Admission to the Botanical Gardens will be free, Swarts said, while the cost to visit Sunday and on Monday's Martin Luther King holiday will be one dollar per person.

He is hopeful people will return in the future, when the plants have had time to grow.

"There are many new exotic plants in here but it doesn't look overly lush," Swarts said. "Whenever you plant something new, it takes a while for them to grow and to reach maturity. Over the next several months to a year, this room will become much more exotic, much more of a rainforest."

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

