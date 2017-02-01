BPD HQ jumper pleads guilty to two rapes

A man who jumped out of a third-floor window at Buffalo Police Department headquarters while being questioned about sexual assaults has pleaded guilty to rape charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Timothy DiCenzo of Buffalo has admitted to raping two women during separate attacks near two elementary schools in the city in May 2013 and November 2015. He admitted to the 2013 rape of a woman at Southside Elementary School and the 2015 daytime rape of a woman near Hillery Park Elementary School.

Prosecutors say he was identified as the perpetrator after DNA testing linked him to the crimes.

DiCenzo was being questioned after the second rape when he forced open a third-floor window at the police department's downtown headquarters and jumped about 30 feet to the sidewalk. Injuries prevented him from running away.

DiCenzo faces 35 years in prison when he's sentenced March 31 on two counts of first-degree rape.

